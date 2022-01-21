Viral Video: Instagram is full of fun challenges and one such trend going crazy viral is Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani. Of late, several reel videos have surfaced on Instagram where people can be seen replicating Nora Fatehi’s stunning dance moves in the song. Another such video of three dancers acing the challenge has surfaced on Instagram and seems Fatehi was impressed too.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Panelist Dances On Live TV Debate After Not Getting a Chance To Speak | Watch

In the video, a man named Loic Reyel can be seen grooving happily to the song with two women named Citron and Lea. Together, they ace their performance on the song with perfect moves and synchronization, without missing a beat. They are even wearing the same T-shirts. According to their bios, all three of them are professional dancers.

“Vibes,” Nora captioned the video with fire emojis at the end with the hashtags #Dancewithnora #Dancemerirani.

Watch the video here:

Shared a day ago, the video has amassed more than 3 lakh likes and several comments. The comment section is filled with love and heart emojis and Indians absolutely love their dance.

What do you think?