In the video, the dancers with a woman in the lead, dance to Himesh Reshammiya's song 'Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri', with full energy and coordinated dance steps.

The video was shared by Richa Chandra who is a choreographer based in Auckland. She has 46,000 followers on Instagram and according to her Insta bio, she routinely organizes dance workshops. She captioned the video as, ”We did this workshop almost a year ago in July. I’m finally uploading the video.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICHA CHANDRA | Choreographer (@richa009)

The video has gone viral, and netizens were impressed with her smooth dance moves, and incredible energy. One user wrote, ”U perfectly match the every beat of the song,” while another commented, ”Lovely steps by talented girl Richa Chandra rocks my heart goes mmm.” A third wrote, ”Howw cool.” Another commented, ”Ur style and moves are becoming clever day by day.”