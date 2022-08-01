Viral Video: Tributes for Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29, are still pouring in from different corners of the world. Now, a video of a dance group grooving to the Bhangra version of Sidhu Moosewala’s Level to pay him a tribute has gone crazy viral online. In the video, dancers dressed in traditional attires can be seen energetically performing Bhangra to Moose Wala’s song. Their expressions, synchronization and coordination is a treat to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Humanoid Diving Robot Explores Shipwrecks On The Bottom Of The Ocean. Watch

The video was shared by a page called the Bhangra Empire on Instagram with a caption that read, “Sade Level De Ni Haan Diye! A small clip from our @sidhu_moosewala tribute this past weekend.” The text on the background reads, “Dil Da Ni Mada.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and users absolutely loved the dance performance. Fans of the singer poured heart and love emojis and appreciated the dancers for the beautiful dance tribute. One user wrote, “I m from Maharashtra….& I personally love bhangraa so much 💜…i would like to learn bhangraa…and they just slayy it..in this video.” Another commented, “great tribute with osm performance.”

Recently, Canadian rapper Drake gave a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, by wearing a remembrance T-shirt in his latest concert in Toronto, Canada. Drake and Moose Wala shared a great camaraderie and they truly respected each other’s craft. After the Punjabi singer was killed, Drake expressed grief and paid a heartfelt tribute to him in one of his concerts.