Dancing Cop Viral Video: A policeman from Mumbai is breaking the internet and stealing hearts of netizens with his killer dance moves. A few of his dance videos recently went viral from Instagram and are receiving thousands of views and likes across social media platforms now.

The 38-year-old cop, Amol Yashwant Kamble, is posted at Naigaon police headquarters and makes time to practice dance movies and record videos after his duty hours or on his days off.

A video of the policeman dancing to the song 'Aya hai raja' from the film 'Appu Raja' garnered a lot of attention and turned the spotlight on him.

Watch the viral video below:

“The dance was based on the theme of an on-duty policeman asking a two-wheeler rider to wear his mask properly, and later both of them show their dance moves,” the dancing cop said, adding that he has gotten lakhs of likes for some of his videos.

For Kamble, a resident of Mahim who joined the police force in 2004, dancing has been a passion and he has been performing since he was a child.

“My elder brother is a choreographer and I did some dance shows with him before joining the police force,” the policeman said, adding that he started dancing on his weekly offs and in free time.

“As a policeman, I have a responsibility to maintain law and order and to protect citizens first, but on my weekly offs, I dance with my children, my sister’s children and have fun,” Kamble said.

Kamble has also shaken a leg with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan during a police event.

“Some people comment on my videos and say my dance inspires them. These comments make me happy. People should pursue their hobbies and take some time out to follow their passion and think positively,” the dancing policeman said.

(With inputs from PTI)