Viral Video: As we have seen from the examples of viral content creators –Tanzania's Kili Paul and USA's Ricky Pond, Indian songs are equally loved in many other countries and have a huge fan base. Ricky Pond, who is also known as Dancing Dad routinely keeps sharing several videos in which he is seen dancing to peppy Bollyood numbers. In a new Instagram video, Ricky is seen dancing to BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's hit Bhojpuri number Rinkiya Ke Papa.

In the video, Pond is seen wearing blue T-shirt and trousers and is seen grooving to the beats of Rinkiya Ke Papa, with perfect expressions. His child-like energy and warm smile is a treat to watch. In the caption, Pond mentioned his children’s names and wrote, ”Emma Dallin Audrey Garret ke Papa 💥🕺. Tried this fun dance. Hope y’all like it.” He also tagged Manoj Tiwari in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and as usual, Indians loved his dance and energy. One user wrote, ”So glad you moved to your garden! I was worried about the house floor with the dancing!!”Another commented, ”SIR PLEASE COME TO INDIA TO MEET YOUR FANS YOUR AMAZING SIR 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️LOVE FROM INDIA.” The comment section is full of emojis and praises like ‘superb’, ‘funny’, ‘amazing.’

Here are other reactions:

Ricky Pond, who is based in the US state of Washington has a massive following of 536k on Instagram. His bio describes him as, “Dancing dad with 4 kids.” Pond had first gone viral in India in 2020 after he danced to Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 hit song Ghungroo and popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ with his daughter. After that, he danced on many Bollywood songs like, O Beta Ji, Malhari, London Thumakda, Dum Duma Dum, Chammak Challo Bachpan ka Pyar, Chogada and Dil Di Nazar.