Viral Video: Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. In his recent video, Ricky Pond was seen showing off his dance moves on AR Rahman’s track DaFa Kar from Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2. The video shows Ricky Pond, dressed in a blue tee and cream pants, acing the dance steps with perfect energy and expressions in his garden. Chances are you might want to groove along with him too.Also Read - Viral Video: Ricky Pond Nails Allu Arjun’s Saami Saami dance step, Internet Calls it Gajab

”Heropanti2 looks like an awesome movie How was the first one? Like comment and share,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3,000 likes and many encouraging comments, especially from Indians. The video has gone viral, and Indians are ecstatic to see his energetic dance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, with many users harping praises on him.

One user wrote, ”you make my MooD plus my day today…may God bless you always, live life.” Another wrote, ”One of my favorite songs + your “performance_ made my day. thanks a lot..” A third commented, ”Wow that’s really awesome.”

Ricky Pond, who is based in the US state of Washington has a massive following of 571K on Instagram. His bio describes him as, “Dancing dad with 4 kids.”