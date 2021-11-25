Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such fan is Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to peppy Bollywood numbers. In a new Instagram post, Ricky is seen dancing to Badshah’s new release Jugnu with his son Dallin, and it’s an absolute treat to watch. In the video which has now gone viral, Ricky and his son are seen performing an energetic dance on the peppy number while nailing the hook steps of the song.Also Read - ‘Dancing Dadi’ Shakes a Leg to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover, Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

Since being shared a week back, the video has gathered more than 250,942 likes and many encouraging comments, especially from Indians who are thrilled to see him perform on an Indian song. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, and remarks like ‘amazing’ and ‘fantastic’.

One user wrote, ‘Damn those moves were spot on and @blueyedpond you just stole the performance,” while another commented, ”excellent energy and moves, guys!! Love it!”

Ricky Pond, who is based in the US state of Washington has a massive following of 450k on Instagram. His bio describes him as, “Dancing dad with 4 kids.” Pond had first gone viral in India in 2020 after he danced to Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 hit song Ghungroo and popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ with his daughter. After that, he danced on many Bollywood songs like, O Beta Ji, Malhari, London Thumakda, Dum Duma Dum, Chammak Challo Bachpan ka Pyar, Chogada and Dil Di Nazar.