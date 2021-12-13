Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such Bollywood fan is Washington-based content-creator Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to popular Indian songs with his children. From SRK’s ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ to Ludo’s ‘O Beta Ji,’ Pond has been winning hearts with his dance videos on peppy Indian tracks. In a new video uploaded on Sunday, Pond can be seen grooving to the song ‘Raanjhana Hua Mai Tera’ from the 2013 movie ‘Raanjhana’.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Salman Khan’s 'Dil Di Nazar' Song, Impresses Indians | Watch

In the video, Pond is seen wearing a red shirt checkered shirt, trousers and performing an energetic yet effortless dance on the hit song. He captioned the video as, ”Raanjhana ❤ Trying this song again with a different choreography as many of you requested it.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Shared a day back, the video has gathered more than 17,150 likes and many encouraging comments, especially from Indians who are thrilled to see him perform on an Indian song. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, and remarks like ‘amazing’ and ‘fantastic’.

One user wrote, ”Song selection perfect 👌👌 do you know what this song’s lyrics means?? ☺️ You must dedicate this song to your wife or else you can perform with her once more.” Another wrote, ”Sir i love your dance.’ A third wrote, ”feel proud to be an indian … Feel ver happy to see you dancing on Indian songs.. u r doing great sir.”

See other comments:

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Raanjhanaa is a 2013 romantic drama film starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Abhay Deol. The soundtrack of the movie was composed by AR Rahman.

Ricky Pond, who is based in the US state of Washington has a massive following of 526k on Instagram. His bio describes him as, “Dancing dad with 4 kids.”