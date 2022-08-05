Viral Video Today: Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. In his recent video, Ricky Pond was seen showing off his dance moves to the song Say Na Say Na from the 2005 Bollywood film Bluffmaster starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and Nana Patekar.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Cows Run After Man, He Slips And Falls In Water. Watch Hilarious Clip

Ricky Pond, who is from Washington, US posted the video on his Instagram, where he has over 579k followers. The reel showed the dancing dad dressed in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black cap. The American dad then dances while doing some bhangra steps and some sassy moves.

The dancing dad managed to ace the balle balle steps on the nostalgic wedding song. Netizens said his happy smile and joyful energy put smiles on their faces. The reel has received over 144k views and 8,400 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Did the song make you nostalgic?