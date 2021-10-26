Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such fan is Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, who routinely dances to peppy Bollywood numbers. In a new Instagram video, Ricky is seen dancing to Salman Khan’s Dil Di Nazar song from the 2005 movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Rajasthani Folk Dance While Wearing Rollerblades, Internet is Impressed | Watch

In the video, Ricky Pond is seen dressed in a red checkered shirt, trousers and a beanie. Flashing his playful smile, he can be seen dancing to the Dil Di Nazar song with amazing energy and perfect steps. He captioned the video as, ”Here’s a fun tune. Who can tell me about it? Like comment and share. Follow me @ricky.pond for more wholesome entertainment. Hit link in bio and request a song.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Since being shared 3 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1,970 likes and many encouraging comments, especially from Indians who are thrilled to see him dance on Bollywood song. One user wrote, ”Awesome fabulous” while another commented, ”Wow ricky amazing dance😍😍the best part with your act is that you enjoy your each and every act.. Despite of the thing that u dont understand hindi u perform so well.. That’s amazing…keep it up.”

A third commented, ”Ur signature move ( that 360 degree round) is soooo awesome ❤️❤️ its really is fun dance..!! ”