Dancing Dad Viral Video: Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. In his recent video, Ricky Pond was seen showing off his dance moves on Whistle Baja 2.0 from the upcoming movie Heropanti 2. In the video, Ricky Pond can be seen dressed in a formal suit and blazer, while he aces the dance steps with perfect energy and expressions in his garden. Netizens simply loved his energetic and fun choreography and chances are you might want to groove along with him too. His happy smile and joyful energy put smiles on the faces of social media users as well.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says She Won't Marry Illiterate Groom. Watch

Notably, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 is set to release today. The song Whistle Baja features the Heropanti jodi – Tiger Shroff and Kirti Sanon, and has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Mika Singh.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5,000 likes and many encouraging comments, especially from Indians. The video has gone viral, and desis are ecstatic to see his energetic dance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis, with many users harping praises on him.

One user wrote, ”You never disappoint me with your danc… keep it up.” Another commented, ”Thanks for lighting up my otherwise boring day.” A third said, ”You set it on fire dadddy, love u lot dad from India.” Another wrote, ”Your videos are totally rocking and change the mood.”