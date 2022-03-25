Dancing Dadi Viral Video: ‘Halamithi Habibo’, the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm. The popularity of Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song Halamithi Habibo has hit the roof and has celebrities from across the fields grooving to its beats. Needless to say, #ArabicKuthuChallenge has become the latest dance trend among avid social media users and is all over the internet.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigners Dance on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo From Beast. Watch

If you’re on Instagram, you must have come across several dance videos featuring 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma. The elderly woman lovingly known as ‘Dancing Dadi’ has won hearts on the internet with her energetic dances on popular Bollywood songs, proving age is just a number. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, Sharma is seen shaking a leg to the Halamithi Habibo song. Also Read - 63-Year-Old ‘Dancing Dadi’ Grooves to 'Teri Baaton Mein', Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

In the video, Ravi Bala is seen wearing black joggers and a red shirt as she nails her dance moves on the peppy song. She grooves to the song while acing the hook step. While dancing, she also flashes her gorgeous smile and her expressions are on point. She shared the video on her Instagram saying, ”When all you want is to dance!!! This song is a treat for everyone to bring out your inner Tamil fan!” Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Now Grooves to Sara Ali Khan's 'Haaye Chaka Chak', Netizens Say 'Aap to Chhaa Gayi'

Watch the viral video below:

Dancing Dadi’s latest video has received more than 1 lakh views and 10,000 likes. She received a lot of praise from netizens in the comments for dancing so well in her age. Here are some of the comments from the post: