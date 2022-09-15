Viral Video Today: If you’re on Instagram, you must have come across several dance videos featuring 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma. The elderly woman lovingly known as ‘Dancing Dadi’ has won hearts on the internet with her energetic dances to popular Bollywood songs, proving age is just a number. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, Ravi Bala Sharma is seen grooving Lagan Laagi Re, a song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Seth.Also Read - Viral Video: Dadaji Scares Pet Dog Through Window, Leaves Him Screaming. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Ravi Bala Sharma shared the video on her Instagram reels where she is seen performing to the superhit song with utmost grace. Ravi Bala looked amazing in a white and turquoise anarkali suit. The fabric of her suit draped beautifully across the floor as she executed hand gestures and expressions with poise. Also Read - Lioness Enters Party, Climbs Tree To Attack Guest. Viral Video Stuns Netizens. Watch

The video has gone viral with over 57k views and 5,200 likes. As always, netizens showered praise for Ravi Bala’s dancing skills in the comments and also loved her joyful energy. “Such beautiful gestures and expressions,” a user commented. “The grace and aura you exhibit is beyond words! What a mesmerizing performance,” another user wrote. “unty you are soo graceful i am amazed every single time. love and lots of love,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Cries And Begs Mother Not To Pull Out Fake Lashes, Makes Netizens Go Aww

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DANCING DADI GROOVING TO LAGAN LAAGI RE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

What a beautiful performance!