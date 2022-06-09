Viral Video Today: If you’re on Instagram, you must have come across several dance videos featuring 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma. The elderly woman lovingly known as ‘Dancing Dadi’ has won hearts on the internet with her energetic dances to popular Bollywood songs, proving age is just a number. She is back at it again with another viral video. In her new dance video, Ravi Bala Sharma is seen shaking a leg to The Punjaabban song from the film JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Dad Rock The Dance Stage With Incredible Moves on 'O Saki Saki' | Watch

Ravi Bala Sharma shared the video on her Instagram reels where she is seen grooving to the song with a dancer named Eshita Singh Aithani. While Eshita wore a pretty patiala suit, Ravi Bala also looked amazing beige and turquoise suit.

"Jab dono kudiya hain Dilli se toh yeh Punjabi gana toh banta hai (When both the women are from Delhi, a dance to a Punjabi song is a must)," reads the caption of the post. The video has received 108k views and 4,900 likes. And as always, netizens showered praise for Ravi Bala's dancing skills in the comments and also loved her joyful energy.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?