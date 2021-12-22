Viral Video: Age is just a number for 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma who is popular amongst netizens as Dancing Dadi. A number of her videos dancing to trending songs have recently gone viral and she has totally won the heart of netizens. And now, the latest video of Dancing Dadi that is going viral on social media is she grooving to Sara Ali Khan’s peppy song Chaka Chak from the upcoming Bollywood flick Atrangi Re. Needless to say that her dance is as perfect as her beautiful expressions and gorgeous smile.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya to Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer; Best XI Indian Released Players Available For Retention For Lucknow, Ahmedabad

The video went viral after Dancing Dada shared it on her Instagram account and it shows her donning a green and red saree which was almost similar to what Sara wore in the original video song. She shared the video with the song's name as caption along with the older woman emoji.

WATCH: