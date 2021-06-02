Recently, England’s Chester Zoo welcomed a pair of two rare Coquerel’s sifaka lemurs, and a video of them showing their dance moves has set the internet on fire. The video that has gone viral across social media platforms was posted on Chester Zoo’s official Instagram page. In the video, the adorable duo can be seen showing off their moves and hopping around the zoo.

The dancing lemurs are originally found on the island of Madagascar, however, the viral video was shot in Chester Zoo, a wildlife charity and zoo in the UK, which introduced these lemurs for the first time in Europe. Due to deforestation, this species has experienced an 80% decrease in population size over the last 30 years.

The viral video of the two tiny dancers was posted with the caption, “Meet your new FAVOURITE animal… the SIFAKA! These incredibly rare ‘dancing’ lemurs are the FIRST of their kind to ever be seen in Europe… just look at them go.” The skilful dancers captured in the video were identified as female Beatrice and male Elliot who have traveled to Europe all the way from Duke Lemur Centre in North Carolina, US.

The video has garnered over 63 K likes and views after it was shared on the platform. Introducing the rare lemurs, the zoo also posted several pictures of them on their official handle soon after the video went viral.

Coquerel’s sifaka lemurs are typically 18 inches tall and have 18-inch tails. As per National Geographic, Sifaka lemurs mostly hang out in trees; however, their powerful legs allow them to clear distances of over 30 feet, and when on land, they move in a sideways gallop.