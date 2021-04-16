Viral Video: Who doesn’t love cute animal videos? Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. In case you are looking for something fun to watch today amid all the negativity and stress, you will love this video of a dancing tortoise. Tortoises are considered to be slow animals, so the video of it dancing surprised many. Also Read - Viral Video: This Beautiful Bride's Dance to the 'Lehanga' Song at her Wedding is Winning Hearts | Watch

In the video, a man is seen rubbing a brush on the tortoise’s back, following which it starts dancing, as if it’s getting tickled. Swaying to the peppy music, the adorable animal shows off some hilarious dance moves. This video has been shared on Twitter by an account called Nature & Animals, which has one viral and amassed 148.2 K views and more than 3500 retweets.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Previously, an adorable video of ‘Turnip the Tortoise’ dancing while getting a shower at the Tennessee Aquarium had gone viral. The video showed Turnip dancing on cue while getting sprayed with the hose. The caption explains that the dance-like motion of the tortoise is often seen during periods of heavy rain in its native dry areas of southern Madagascar