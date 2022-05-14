Dancing Dad Viral Video: Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. In his recent video, Ricky Pond was seen showing off his dance moves to the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the Hindi film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Whistle Baja, Internet Says 'Chaa Gaye Guru' | Watch

Ricky Pond posted the video on his Instagram, where he has over 564k followers. “Jeene Ke hai Chaar Din. This was to fun not to repost this. I think I embarrass the kids on this one they drew the line in the sand and I crossed it. Here’s another song for all the Salman Khan Fans. I hope everyone will like it,” he says in the post’s caption. Also Read - ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond Dances to Tiger Shroff’s DaFa Kar From Heropanti 2, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

The reel showed him dressed in T-shirt and shorts like Salman Khan in the song. The American dad then dances with a towel just like the actor and recreated the hook step of the line – ‘Ek baar jo jaye, jawani phir na aaye’. Also Read - Viral Video: Ricky Pond Nails Allu Arjun’s Saami Saami dance step, Internet Calls it Gajab

He aces the hilarious dance steps with perfect energy and expressions. Netizens said his happy smile and joyful energy put smiles on their faces. The reel has received over 83k views and 6,800 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

What do you think of the video?