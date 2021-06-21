Viral Video: 28-year-old stuntman Alex Harvill died on Thursday after crashing his motorcycle during a practice run for a record-jump attempt. According to The Independent, the tragic incident happened at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington when Harvill was trying to break the Guinness World Record for longest motorcycle ramp jump. Notably, the jump required Harvill to land past the current record of 351 feet. Also Read - Bike Stunt Video Viral: Man Attempts Dangerous Bike Stunt, But It Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

However, the stuntman crashed just shy of the landing dirt mound and tumbled off his bike during the practice run. The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the risk-taker died of injuries he suffered from the accident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the office wrote.

(WARNING: Video contains disturbing images and details which may not be suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.)

ABD’de 28 yaşında deneyimli motosiklet sürücüsü Alex Harvill, 106.98 metrelik akrobasi atlayışı ile dünya rekoru kırmaya çalışırken hayatını kaybetti. pic.twitter.com/r2ZuxB95Hm — Griffin (@griffincomtr) June 19, 2021

Harvill still holds the Guinness World Record for the Longest Dirt To Dirt Motorcycle Ramp Jump with a distance of 297 feet, that he accomplished in July 2013.