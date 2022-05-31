Viral Video: Thrill and adventure seekers who crave new and complex experiences, often push their limit to the extreme. One such video has captured a rather jaw-dropping moment when a man walked on the wing of a plane on top of a hill, which is suspended over a cliff. In the video, the man identified as Koming Darmawan , a photographer in Bali, can be seen walking untethered on the wing of the retired Boeing aircraft with a straight drop of hundreds of feet on either side.Also Read - Viral Video: People Loot Fish That Fell From Truck in Bihar, Collect It in Buckets & Clothes | Watch

The breathtaking stunt was shared by @earthpix on Instagram with a caption that read, ”@koming.darmawan exploring this retired Boeing aircraft that’s been placed on a seaside cliff. It’s to be turned into a tourist accommodation near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were left stunned to see such a dangerous stunt. Some said that the clip was anxiety-inducing. One user wrote, ”I have So much anxiety watching him walk out on that wing!’ Another commented, ” I swear if I was the one walking I’ll fall down directly.” A third wrote, ”My heart just dropped,” while a fourth said, ”My knees went weak watching him go to the end!”