The Rupali Ganguly starrer hit TV show Anupamaa enjoys massive popularity and is number one on the TRP charts almost every week. The StarPlus show is one of the most liked TV serials among Indian mothers these days. One such desi mom was knitting peacefully and watching her favourite show when her daughter decided to interrupt her for a video.Also Read - Desi Mom Who Roasted Rs 35,000 Gucci Belt, Styles it With a Saree; Photo Goes Viral

Earlier this year, another video by the same Instagram user Chabi Gupta went viral where her mom Anita Gupta roasted her for wearing buying a Gucci belt for Rs 35,000. Also Read - Viral Video: This Desi Mom's Reaction to Her Daughter's Gucci Belt Worth Rs 35,000 Has Left Netizens in Splits | WATCH

In the latest video, the mom Anita Gupta was glued to the TV as she was watching Anupamaa, but then her daughter Chabu walks into the living room to intentionally disturb her to get a reaction. As Chabi goes close to her mom she tries to get her attention by saying, “Mummy…! Maaa…! Mummmyy!!” And on the third time, her mom finally responds looking clearly annoyed with her.

“What is it? Can’t even sit for two minutes in peace. I am watching my serial, let me watch it in peace!” says her mother.

But Chabi then asks her mom where she kept the extension cord. Frustrated with the interruption again, her mom scolds her sarcastically saying, “On my head!”

After getting the hilarious reaction she expected from her mom, the daughter laughs and puts the extension cord on her mom’s head jokingly and she realizes that it was for a video.

Watch the viral video below: