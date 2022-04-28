Funny Video Today: Almost every Indian mother living in the 21st century hopes to one day be able to convince their daughter to learn how to make roti. A hilarious video is going viral on social media that shows one such desi mom hopelessly teaching her daughter how to cook roti.Also Read - Viral Video: School Girl Teaches English Teacher How To Dance On Haryanvi Song. Watch

The video shared by a meme page on Instagram shows a mother and daughter standing near th stove in the kitchen while wearing blue-coloured clothes. You can see a roti on the tawa when the mother asks her daughter to cook it. “Abhi bhi seko,” she commands her daughter while standing beside her. The daughter uses a belan and pushes it on the roti with its end. Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Saves Child From Getting Crushed Under Truck; Jofra Archer Reacts. Watch

Seeing this, the frustrated mother asks her to do it with her hand. “Aise bhi koi roti sekta hai?! Hath se seko,” she says. But cooking the roti like this burns the daughter’s hand slightly and she is unable to do it.

The mother then tells her to flip the roti but the daughter flips the tawa and the roti falls on the gas. “Palat do, palat do,” the mother could be heard saying. And the daughter, who’s looking even more frustrated than her, just gives up and flips the tawa itself. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

