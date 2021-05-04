Viral Video: As India’s Covid-19 situation remains grim, many citizens are struggling on a daily basis to procure hospital beds, oxygen and medicines for their loved ones infected by the virus. With sadness and gloom pervading lives, near and dear ones of the infected patient are also putting up a brave face and trying their best to cheer them up. In one such touching video that has emerged out of million of such heartbreaking stories, a woman is seen singing a popular devotional song called ‘Lal Rang Senura Ba’ for her mother who is on a ventilator. The video shows the daughter lovingly singing the lyrics of the Bhojpuri bhajan to her mother, while playing the song on her mobile phone. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Sitting on a Buffalo Sings Salman's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Song, Internet is Impressed | Watch

Her mother also tries to sing along, as the daughter massages her hand. It’s not known when and where exactly the video is from, but the heartwarming clip has gone viral, and many people have appreciated the woman’s sweet gesture for her mother.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the song is dedicated to Goddess Durga and has been sung by Bharat Sharma Vyas and Sharda Sinha.

What do you think of the video?