Ahmedabad: A customer at a McDonald’s outlet in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was left shocked after he found a lizard floating in his cold drink. The incident happened on Saturday after a customer named Bhargav Joshi found a lizard floating in his cold drink. The cold drink was served at a McDonald’s outlet in Sola, Ahmedabad. Joshi also shared a video of the drink on Twitter and further alleged negligence of the staff. He said that he and his friends sat at the outlet for over four hours waiting for someone to listen to their complaint. They further claimed that staff only offered them a refund of Rs 300.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Climbs Up 6 Floors With Bare Hands To Save Little Girl Dangling From Window | Watch

Watch the video here:

Here is video of this incidents happens with me…@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0 — Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

The customer reportedly also complained to the AMC, according to an Indian Express report. Based on his complaint, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took action and sealed the outlet located at Sola area in the city. Cold drink samples were collected from the outlet from the municipal corporation’s food safety officer to be tested at the city’s public health laboratory. The outlet will not be allowed to reopen without AMC’s permission. The AMC said that the restaurant was being sealed “for larger public health safety”.

A picture of the sealed outlet was also shared by Joshi on Twitter. “Great work done by AMC,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s reportedly said in a statement, “At McDonald’s, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, service, cleanliness and value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald’s restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, among others. We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen.”