Viral Video: Dead Rat Found Inside Food At Ludhiana Restaurant; Internet Appalled

The viral video, posted by a Twitter user, shows various food items on the table and focuses on the dish that has a dead rat soaked inside the curry.

The restaurant has refuted all the claims made by the customer.

Let’s picture this – You are hungry and ordered a big meal to soothe your hunger. There’s rice, dal and the eternal curry. But, you are served a rat inside the dish. You would be miffed and probably screaming at the restaurant manager or the person who served you the food, right? That’s exactly what happened at a restaurant in Punjab’s Ludhiana. In a bizarre incident, a Twitter user shared a video that shows that he found a dead rat inside the dish he was served. The video has gone viral on the internet and social media users are miffed at the management of the famous Prakash Dhaba in Ludhiana.

Viral Video: Dead Rat In Curry

The clip has left Twitter disgusted and angry. In the video, a person shows various food items on the table and focuses on a dish that has a dead rat soaked inside the curry. The person can be seen using a spoon to show the dead rat. “Parkash dhaba Ludhiana. India Serve rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor standards in Kitchen of many Indian restaurants. Be aware,” reads the caption of the post.

Parkash dhaba Ludhiana. India Serve rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor standards in Kitchen of many Indian restaurants. Be aware . pic.twitter.com/chIV59tbq5 — NC (@NrIndiapolo) July 3, 2023

Reactions To Viral Video Of Dead Rat In Curry

The restaurant has refuted all claims saying that the accusations are a bid to defame them. Meanwhile, the video has gained traction and has also been re-shared by several accounts. “In a famous restaurant of Ludhiana, a customer alleged that a rat had been served in their order of Malai Mutton and made a video of it. On the other hand, the restaurant owner rejects the claim and alleges that the customer is trying to defame his restaurant by using this trick,” a user commented.

In a famous restaurant of Ludhiana, a customer alleged that a rat had been served in their order of Malai Mutton and made a video of it. On the other hand, the restaurant owner rejects the claim and alleges that the customer is trying to defame his restaurant by using this trick. pic.twitter.com/lI3rc9BSLr — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 3, 2023

People have bashed the restaurant for its carelessness. One user asked for a ban, saying, “This is scary and so dangerous, the restaurant should be banned with immediate effect.”

This is scary and so dangerous, the restaurant should be banned with immediate effect — gaurav monga (@mysteriousGM) July 4, 2023

An individual expressed his resentment as he wrote, “Disgusting.”

Disgusting ! — Manish Jain (@manishjain1679) July 4, 2023

Another Such Incident

A few days back, another video circulating on Twitter drew the attention of users. The video showed a dead rat in a vegetable-based gravy. As per the tweet, no action was taken by the authorities on that matter.

The video was shared on June 23 by a Twitter user named Yusuf. As per the tweet, the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.

