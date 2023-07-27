Home

Viral

Viral Video: Deadly Cobra Slithers Into Man’s Shirt And Then ..

Viral Video: Deadly Cobra Slithers Into Man’s Shirt And Then ..

Viral Video: A shocking video of a man who narrowly escaped death has been circulating on the internet like wildfire.

A cobra slithered into a man's shirt who was sleeping in an open field. | Instagram @Gopi Maniar

Viral Video: Everyone likes a quick snooze between their work, and what is better than napping under an open sky, comfortably shaded by a tree. Sounds amazing, right? But for one man, napping in the open proved to be fatal.

Trending Now

A shocking video of a man who narrowly escaped death has been circulating on the internet like wildfire. The undated video, recorded at an undisclosed location, shows some men attempting to remove a cobra that slithered into the shirt of a man.

The man had been taking a nap in an open field when the reptile slithered inside his clothes. The terrifying video captures the snake trying to escape through the buttons of the man’s shirt.

In an undated video, that was recorded at an undisclosed location, the clip showcases some men trying to take out a cobra that slithered into the shirt of a man. The man was taking a nap in an open field when the reptile slithered inside his clothes. The terrifying video captures how the snake tries to escape through the buttons of the man’s shirt.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopi Maniar (@gopi.maniar)

Fortunately, the clip shows that the man eventually escaped unhurt and the huge cobra is seen vanishing away from the spot.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named @gopi.maniar with the caption, “Video | Large Cobra snake inside Man’s shirt. Always Be careful while sleeping or sitting under trees.”

The clip has terrified the Instagram users and prompted them to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users stated the man was very lucky that the reptile didn’t bite him and silently slithered away.

Recently, a video of the toddler holding a giant snake’s tail and dragging the reptile into his house. The boy seemed to be extremely comfortable holding the snake. The people present at the house were shocked and can be seen running for their lives. A couple of children in the video got scared of the snake and started crying. The viral video has over 18 million views. Watch the shocking clip.

Last month, a clip of a snake slithering out of a ceiling fan went viral online. In the clip, a large snake can be seen slithering out of the ceiling fan. The reptile emerged from the gap between the fan and the ceiling. The ceiling fan was on and a person was recording the entire video. Suddenly, one of the blades hit the reptile and it went flying on top of the person recording. The clip went viral in no time and clocked 20 million views. Social media users were baffled and horrified.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES