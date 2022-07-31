Trending News: A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean as many people took to social media to share videos of meteor showers. However, NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where possible debris might fall.Also Read - Debris From Chinese Rocket Could Rain Down On Earth In Coming Days

US Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about “reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location” to China.

The clip shared on Twitter showed hues of red, blue and yellow blazing across the night sky. Burning debris from the Chinese rocket that reentered the earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean could be spotted by people from Malaysia’s Kuching.

“All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a tweet. “Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth.”

Aerospace Corp, a government-funded nonprofit research center near Los Angeles, said it was reckless to allow the rocket’s entire main-core stage – which weighs 22.5 tons (about 48,500 lb) – to return to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.

Earlier this week, analysts said the rocket body would disintegrate as it plunged through the atmosphere but is large enough that numerous chunks will likely survive a fiery re-entry to rain debris over an area some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) long by about 70 km (44 miles) wide.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. China said earlier this week it would closely track the debris but said it posed little risk to anyone on the ground.

“Looks like that Chinese rocket just burned up over Malaysia. Now wait to hear what big pieces splashed/thumped to Earth,” NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted.

The Long March 5B blasted off July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.