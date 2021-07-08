Dubai: If you love exploring the underwater world and have passion for diving, then this news might make you extremely excited. The world’s deepest diving pool, Deep Dive Dubai, is soon set to open and adventure enthusiasts can’t keep calm. Located in Nad Al Sheba, it is home to the deepest pool in the world, with a depth of 60.02 metres, and can hold 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.Also Read - Crorepati Overnight! Kerala Man Working As Driver in Dubai Wins Rs 40 Crore Jackpot With 9 Associates

Public bookings will open in late July on their website for residents and visitors aged 10 and up.

That’s not the only attraction! The pool has an incredible sunken city inside it, and divers will be able to explore an underwater world with abandoned apartments, a waterlogged library, games room, apartment, arcade, street graffiti and other interesting features. An 80-seat restaurant, as well as a hyperbaric chamber (used to treat decompression sickness and other conditions), are also scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

See it for yourself:

According to the Deep Dive Dubai website: “Explore a stunning underwater attraction that is themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city. It will take several dives to explore this vast underwater city, which is filled with adventure and wonder. The pool is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure the safety of the divers. State-of-the-art lighting and sound systems create a variety of underwater moods.”

Deep Dive Dubai will also offer a variety of experiences, including trydives for first timers, scuba dives and freedives for qualified divers, and diving courses and workshops for all levels of diving, from beginner to technical instructors.

Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson Abdulla Bin Habtoor said: “Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourist attraction and adventure tourism sector.”

The pool’s water is filtered and circulated every six hours, while the temperature is maintained at 30°C.