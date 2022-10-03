Viral Video Today: Switzerland is easily one of the most beautiful countries in the world because of it’s amazing mountains, heaps of lakes and beautiful villages. Like many beautiful spots around the country, a deer herd was captured in a video making the most of the blue water and beautiful nature of Switzerland.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Dances To Salman Khan Song O O Jaane Jaana With Abdu Rozik and Riyaz Aly. Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly shares adorable and funny animals videos, with the following caption: "Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland." The mesmerizing location seen in the video is Lake Brienz, a lake just north of the Alps, in the canton of Berne in Switzerland.

The video shows a herd of deer peacefully drinking water from the stunning lake with a beautiful watercolor. The vibe of the video with lush forest, bright green grass and clear water with adorable animals is super relaxing. The video has gone viral with over 1.9 million views and 98k likes. Most netizens wished they could teleport to this place when they're stressed.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DEER HERD DRINKING FROM LAKE BRIENZ IN SWITZERLAND:

Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/YkFVvcmAWb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022

Such a breathtaking view!