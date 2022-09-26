Viral Video: In a fascinating and rare moment captured on camera, a deer was seen jumping over a moving car at night to save itself from a collision. The incident was captured by the Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashcam. In the video, the animal was seen sprinting over a car across a road and narrowly escaping a car that was driving in front of the police cruiser. The deer pulled off quite an acrobatic stunt to save itself while two more deers also managed to cross the vehicles safely.Also Read - Marriage Hall On Wheels: Anand Mahindra Lauds This Innovative Concept | Watch

The Michigan State Police also advised residents how to avoid deer while driving. “Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact. Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” read the caption of the video. Also Read - 'As If Nothing Happened': This Is What Celebrities Would Have Looked Like If They Were Still Alive

DEER JUMPS OVER MOVING CAR: WATCH VIDEO

#DeerLeapsOverCar

Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact. Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5o — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022

Also Read - Video of Budgam Shopkeeper Kneading Flour Dough with Feet Goes Viral | WATCH

Users were left fascinated with the deer’s high jump. “That was a mighty impressive leap by the Deer jumping the car, the other Deer crossing the road was probably thinking ‘Geez what a showoff’,” wrote a user. Another wrote, “That deer definitely lettered in Track & Field.”