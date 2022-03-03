A video is going viral that shows two antelopes fighting amongst themselves when a leopard decides to take advantage of it. The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. It has received over 18,000 views and 1,000 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Fearless Dog Barks Furiously at Leopard, Scares Him Away | Watch

In the video, two huge antelopes can be seen caught up in an intense fight with their horns tangled with each other. As they see a young leopard approaching them they try to run away but their horns remain stuck. The two antelopes then run away as far as they can from the leopard with their horns locked with each other.

They try to untangle the horns but the little leopard keeps running after them to hunt them. They are finally able to free themselves of each other's hold and run around to lose the leopard that's after them.

Watch the viral video below: