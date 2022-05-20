Viral Video: Twitter handles of different state police routinely share entertaining and informative videos to generate awareness among the masses. On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh police shared a rather adorable video of a deer to promote road safety and the importance of following traffic safety rules. The video shows a deer standing patiently by the roadside waiting for traffic to halt before crossing the street. After the traffic pauses, the animal crosses the road at the zebra crossing. The video aims to drive home the message that when an animal can follow traffic rules, why can’t humans!Also Read - Viral Video: Villagers Pelt Stones at Little Tiger Cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, Internet Left Fuming | Watch

Uttar Pradesh police shared the video on their official Twitter account, and wrote, “Deer Zindagi’. Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow#RoadSafety norms!.”

Watch the video here:

‘Deer Zindagi’ Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow #RoadSafety norms! जीवन अनमोल है। ट्रैफ़िक नियमों का उल्लंघन आपके लिए घातक हो सकता है।

सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/7apVkae30y — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 18, 2022

According to an Indian Express report, the video was originally shot at Nara Prefecture in central Japan which is famous for its tame sika deer who can be seen roaming around public places. The video is going viral, and netizens loved the wordplay. One user wrote, ”Ohh Deer!” Another wrote, ”Deers follows road safety, we are humans, why can’t we follow? Please follow road safety and be safe ride always.”

Excellent 👌 — Shailendra Gupta (@Shailen53171058) May 19, 2022

I don't know who is its admin but whoever the person is awesome …. Keep it UP @Uppolice ❤️ — अभिनव सिंह (@Citizen_of_IN) May 18, 2022

Deers follows road safety, we are humans, why can’t we follow? Please follow road safety and be safe ride always #UPPolice #hyderabadpolice — Maheshwar Reddy (@iammahesh2584) May 20, 2022

