Dehradun: A Home Guard deployed as a traffic police personnel in Uttarakhand is going viral after a video of him managing traffic in a unique style surfaced on social media. The traffic cop identified as Jogendra Kumar, was seen regulating the vehicular movement near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. In the video, he is seen blowing the whistle and gesturing to cars and two-wheelers crossing the area while dancing. He even strikes a pose while smiling and asking drivers to cross one of the lanes.

ANI shared the video and wrote, “Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way.”

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/zy2yyrhMio — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

“I have brought in a unique aspect, this makes people happy. They enjoy this and reach their destination. I have done this to ensure that people don’t get bored when they stop at traffic signals. I enjoy my work,” ANI quoted Jogendra Kumar as saying.

Inspired by him, one user wrote, “His enthusiasm is inspiring to all office going people… I see him daily… God bless him…” Another commented, “It takes lots of self motivation to stand in the midst of all those noisy and polluting vehicles and still being so proactive and cheerful about one of the most boring jobs in India. Traffic Police Job is most thankless jobs, with majority of the drivers breaking traffic rules.”

A third said, “Homeguard personal how he is active ! Even not taking a breath or rest continuously managing directions of traffic ! I really salute the person like this.”