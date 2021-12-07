Viral Video: Needless to say, Tip Tip Barsa Paani remains one of the most favourite rain songs of all time. Raveena Tandon’s seductive moves in a bright yellow shiffon sari was a rage in the 1990s and rightly so. The obsession for the song has now been revived again, thanks to a remixed version of the song picturised on Katrina Kaif in the movie Sooryavanshi. With the song going viral, many people on the internet have tried recreating the sultry moves. In one such video going viral, a dancer and model hailing from Dehradun, was seen grooving to the popular song.Also Read - Viral Video: Ex-Boyfriend Crashes Varmala Ceremony, Forcefully Puts Sindoor on Bride's Maang | Watch

Dressed in a pink saree, the girl identified as Sonali Kaintura, is seen belly dancing to the song and her energetic performance is worth a watch. She shared the video on Instagram with a caption that says, ”Tip Tip barsa paani2.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Kaintura 🇮🇳 (@sonali_kaintura_official)

The video has gone viral and users are loving her energetic and sultry moves in the video. Many appreciated her talent while others filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, ”I like your dance it’s so beautiful,” while another wrote, ”Energetic alluring ji.” Even before this, many dance videos of Sonali had gone viral on social media. She has 290K followers on Instagram.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena in the 1994 film Mohra. 25 years later, the revamped version of the song was used in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and picturised on Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.