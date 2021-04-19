Viral Video: As CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day complete lockdown in New Delhi, hundreds thronged liquor stores in many areas of Delhi to stock up on liquor. During the lockdown, all non-essential stores, including liquor stores, will remain shut in Delhi, announced Kejriwal. Among them was an elderly woman who urged the government to keep liquor stores open during the lockdown and also won the internet with her epic reply. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Mom Calls Salman Khan an 'Angel', Thanks Him And Family For Funding Her Cancer Treatment
In a video shared by ANI that is going viral on social media, a woman who had come to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, said that no vaccine can ever match up to alcohol because only alcohol is the real medicine. She also claimed that she has been drinking for 35 years and never required any medicine.
She said,“I have come here to buy two bottles of liquor as no vaccination or medicine can defend against the virus as well as the liquor. I have been drinking for 35 years, and have never had to take any medicine. People who drink are all safe from Covid.”
Watch the video here:
Well, the video has gone crazy viral, eliciting thousands of comments and more than 6000 retweets already. The bold and bindaas attitude of the elderly woman amused many while others made memes and jokes on her hilarious reply.
See comments:
Some others also criticised her with sarcastic comments, while many called her a ‘Covidiot’
Meanwhile, multiple images surfaced on the internet of people standing in long queues outside liquor shops, while flouting social distancing norms.
Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases as the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent. It also reported 161 deaths due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.