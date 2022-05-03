New Delhi: When the weather is hot and the heat gets the better of us, we try to keep cool by using conventional methods. But there are some who think out of the box and achieve considerable success.Also Read - Delhi Sees Drop in Daily Covid Tally for 3rd Straight Day; Logs 1,076 Cases | Top Updates

One such individual is Mahendra Kumar who drives an autorickshaw in Delhi and he too has devised a unique method to not only keep his three-wheeler cool but also the passengers so that they don't feel uncomfortable in the searing heat while they enjoy their ride in his autorickshaw.

Watch video

VIDEO: Delhi driver grows garden on auto-rickshaw roof to beat the heat. Yellow and green auto-rickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi’s roads but Mahendra Kumar’s vehicle stands out — it has a garden on its roof aimed at keeping passengers cool during the searing summer season pic.twitter.com/9DIYv7lVR2 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2022

Turning to nature, Mahendra Kumar has set up a “rooftop garden” on the top of his autorickshaw, and as a result, even as temperatures are touching 45 degrees Celsius in the National Capital, the thick patch of green keeps Kumar’s vehicle cool.

His “moving garden” is attracting customers who stop and click pictures or shoot videos during their journey inside the autorickshaw. From shrubs to flowers, Kumar has grown a variety of 20 crops and believes he is doing his “own small bit” for the environment. He acquired seeds from his acquaintances and roadside and planted them on his autorickshaw after putting a mat and some soil on its roof.

According to Kumar, his fellow drivers have been asking him for tips to impress customers.

“Around two years ago I had this idea during the peak of the summer season. I thought if I can grow some plants on the roof, it will keep my auto cool and give relief from the heat to my passengers,” said 48-year-old Kumar in an interview with news agency AFP.

In fact, apart from the green, Kumar has fixed two mini coolers and fans inside his vehicle. Now, the man has indeed put in a lot of effort and innovation.

Kumar, a father of three, said he gets extra tips because of his “fabulous customer service”.

“It is now like a natural AC (air conditioner). My passengers are so happy after the ride that they don’t mind paying me an extra 10-20 bucks,” he said.

