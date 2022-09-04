Trending News: You might have heard of food challenges where you can get everything for free if you manage to eat a massive amount of food within the given time. Several places in Delhi even offer prizes for winning such food challenges. A man named Rajneesh Gyani runs a Facebook page and YouTube channel called ‘Are You Hungry’ where he takes on all these food challenges and shows people that they can eat and win money too.Also Read - Man Eats 21 Plates Of Chole Kulche In 30 Minutes, Wins Bullet Bike After Completing Challenge. Watch

Last month, the blogger went viral for eating 21 plates of chole kulche within 30 minutes. After completing the challenge, he won a bullet bike but gave the bike back to the restaurant owner so he can continue the challenge with other people. The video racked up over 12 million views on Facebook. Now, the blogger is going viral again for a street food challenge where he ate a huge samosa weighing 3 kilograms in just 5 minutes. The video filmed at an eatery in Delhi was shared on YouTube and has garnered over 1 million views.

In the clip, the owner of the restaurant and the blogger explain the challenge first. He then shows the process of how the massive samosa was cooked. The owner then started the timer on his phone and served the samosa to the man, who usually stays hungry for 1-2 days before taking such challenges. With some chutney, water, and his friends hyping him up, the blogger managed to win the challenge. In the end of the video, he received the cash prize of Rs 11,000 and said that he’ll be using the money for making other videos for his channel.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN EATING 3 KG SAMOSA AND WINNING RS 11,000:

Would you take this street food challenge?