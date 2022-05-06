New Delhi: Setting an example of inclusivity, a café in South Delhi named Echoes is run entirely by specially-abled individuals. The entire staff at this cafe includes a group of deaf and mute individuals who communicate only through sign language. The café is situated in Satya Niketan, South Delhi and providing employment to people with physical disabilities is part of the café’s hiring policy.Also Read - Viral Video: Kid Breaks Off Fight Between Two Friends With His Toy Car, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

Once a customer enters the café, a staff member guides him/her to the table using sign language. For ordering food, specific codes have been assigned to each and every dish on the menu. Notepads are provided to visitors who can write down their orders in the form of available codes. A set of placards are also there on the table for customer’s frequent requests like- Water please, Bill, Thank you etc.

A video of the café was posted by the Instagram page whatshotdelhi. “This café in South Delhi run by deaf, dumb and mute staff,” says the text on the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatsHot Delhi (@whatshotdelhi)

The cafe was started in Delhi’s Satyaniketan by a group of friends, 4 years ago and it presently employs over 40 differently-abled staff. Users loved the concept and called the initiative superb. One user wrote, ”It’s a superb cafe with super awesome food.” Another commented, ”Need more like these,”

Would you like to visit?