Viral Video: Delhi Constable Risks His Life To Catch Thief By Knocking Him Off Bike. Watch

The praise-worthy clip shared on Twitter by Delhi Police shows constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station risking his life to nab a snatcher with his motorbike.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DELHI CONSTABLE CATCHING SNATCHER RED HANDED

Trending News: Pickpocketing, swiping mobile phones and snatching are very common in India which is why people should avoid talking on their phones while walking on the road and having their handbags at a vulnerable position. These offenses are also common in metros, and trains but they can also happen in other places too. Usually, thieves use distraction tactics to swipe something from your pocket or handbag, usually it’s mobile phones and wallets.

Some thieves have made snatching their profession and make a living by selling phones, jewelry that they snatch and by swiping money off the stolen wallets. It’s hard to catch notorious snatchers who even carry knives or guns to rob people and protect themselves from cops. One such notorious thief who was involved in as many as 11 reported snatching cases was caught red-handed by a constable of Delhi Police.

The praise-worthy clip shared on Twitter by Delhi Police shows constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station risking his life to nab a snatcher with his motorbike. As the snatcher is fleeing on his bike, the constable comes in front of him on his own bike, catches the thief by his shirt and finally manages to stop him from getting away as he was knocked off from his two-wheeler.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DELHI CONSTABLE CATCHING SNATCHER RED HANDED HERE:

“Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on,” read the caption. The video has gone viral with over 133k views and 8,800 likes.