New Delhi: From coming to the rescue of Covid-19 patients to helping people get through lockdowns, the Delhi police is being lauded for extended humanitarian assistance to the residents of the city. In one such gesture, a Delhi constable on Monday came to the rescue of an elderly person who was allegedly abandoned by his family as he was suffering from Covid-19. Despite his hectic duty in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, the constable named Raju Ram got the 80-year-old man admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and was seen taking care of him. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Flipkart, Amazon Suspend Orders For Non-essential Items Following Kejriwal Govt Order

IAS Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”During this difficult time, Delhi Police constable Raju Ram took an elderly man whose own son abandoned him. This uncle is now admitted in RML Hospital.”

See the video here:

Delhi Police के कॉन्स्टेबल राजू राम ने इस मुश्किल वक़्त में एक ऐसे बुजुर्ग को हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया जिनका ख़ुद का बेटा उन्हे कोविड पॉज़िटिव समझकर बीच रास्ते छोड़कर चला गया. ये अंकल जी अब RML अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं. pic.twitter.com/28r5CguIXp — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 20, 2021

According to a PTI report, Murlidhar, the 80-year-old resident of the Old Rajendra Nagar area of Delhi, was left alone in his three-storey house as his family feared contracting the virus. On Sunday, the police received a PCR call from a woman informing that her 80-year-old father, was having fever and suffering from serious health issues for the last few days. She also informed the police that she was not being able to visit her father because of COVID concerns.

Acting on her call, Delhi police constable Raju Ram visited the house to aide the elderly. However, when he reached the house, he was left shocked to see a poster pasted outside in which Murlidharan mentioned that after death his body may be handed over to police.

“The aged man retired from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. His wife stays with his daughter, and he has a tenant who is a civil services aspirant,” a senior police officer said.

‘Police called an ambulance at the given address and the patient was sent to RML Hospital along with constable Rajuram. The constable remained there for three hours after taking due precautions,’ Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Jasmeet Singh added.

Meanwhile, a six-day lockdown has been imposed in the national capital to contain the rapid rise of corona cases.

(With PTI inputs)