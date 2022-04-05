New Delhi: A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a Delhi policeman being attacked by a bull on Thursday evening. The incident happened when the cop was on duty in Sherpur Chowk in Dayalpur. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed there. The video shows the policeman standing on the side of the road with his mobile phone in his hand. Just then, out of nowhere, a bull standing on the side of the road attacks the cop and sends him flying into the air.Also Read - Naag Naagin Dance? Video of Two Snakes Twirling Around Each Other Goes Viral | Watch

Soon after, the cop was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues. . The police constable has been identified as Gyan Singh. The constable is fine now and has been discharged from the hospital

Watch the video here:

A Delhi cop was attacked by a bull on Thursday evening in the city's Dayalpur area. The constable is fine now and has been discharged from the hospital pic.twitter.com/T0SnnE7sJu — Abhimanyu Kulkarni (@SansaniPatrakar) April 2, 2022

No this isn't scene of any bullfighting! What's seen in CCTV footage is real and really scary! @DelhiPolice constable on duty in northeast Delhi hit by a stray bull from behind.Cop sent to hospital,later discharged and is fine now.

Stray cattle problem in Delhi must be addressed pic.twitter.com/8NeXv5DJ0m — Karn Pratap Singh (@KarnHT) April 2, 2022

The video has gone viral, and many said that the problem of stray cattle in Delhi must be addressed. One user wrote, ”Will the supreme mayor of Delhi and country’s home minister apologise to this police constable. Accountability for both policing and stray animal now lies with him.” Another wrote, ”So many things wrong with this video. But the reaction of the other policeman to pull his compatriot up is the worst. A lack of first aid and emergency care clearly visible. The man could easily have been paralysed because of this.”

See other reactions:

Will the supreme mayor of Delhi and country's home minister apologise to this police constable. Accountability for both policing and stray animal now lies with him. https://t.co/tbwEWGqLVR — Hrid Bijoy (@BijoyHrid) April 3, 2022

terrible attack 🥺 — Vijay (@Vijay87975262) April 3, 2022

punishment needed for the bull. — subrata, The Indian citizen (@subrata1972) April 3, 2022

These chaps can be dangerous . One guy in my school did a dare that he will sit on a roadside bull . He ended up being thrown into a garbage dump . https://t.co/E6bt3gzLQZ — Anurag Shrivastava (@hrnext) April 4, 2022

So many things wrong with this video. But the reaction of the other policeman to pull his compatriot up is the worst. A lack of first aid and emergency care clearly visible. The man could easily have been paralysed because of this. @CPDelhi https://t.co/hlfxCLtIYy — Abi T. Vanak (@abi_vanak) April 3, 2022

