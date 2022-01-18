Viral Video: Seems like the super annoying trend of bizarre food combinations has made its way into 2022 as well. In the desire to go viral, some people just go a little too far and end up messing our favourite dishes and the latest entry into the weird food club is Masala Dosa ice-cream rolls. Yes, in an extremely bizarre case of mixing two kinds of food, a video of a man making Masala Dosa ice cream has disgusted the internet.Also Read - Viral Video: You Can Win Rs 8 Lakh If You Finish This 8 Kg 'Baahubali' Thali in 40 Minutes | Watch

A video shared on Instagram by The Great Indian Foodie, shows a person making masala dosa ice-cream. In the video, the person adds generous helpings of masala dosa and adds scoops of vanilla ice-cream to it. After blending the dosa, he goes on to make rolls of ice-cream and tops it off with aloo sabzi and chutney. The caption of the video reads, “Delhi ka special masala dosa ice cream.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many people being disgusted by the bizarre food combination. Some others joked and made memes. One user joked, ”Ye kya hai 😵‍💫isey dekhkr toh omicron b bhaag jayega.” Another wrote, ”Dosa lovers gonna get heartache after seeing this.”

A third wrote, ”Ey Rascala…. Masala Dosa Icecream Man, you just couldn’t wait to make this tasty treat no? All because I wanted 3 minutes of glory for finding the sweet fried idli recipe and tweeting about it… Masala Dosa Icecream Man, beknown, you are a bad, bad boy. Off with your head!”

What are your thoughts about these fusion dishes?