A video is going viral on social media where a woman was seen dancing on the hit Bollywood item song Chikni Chameli. The video was posted in two parts on Instagram by the woman Manisha Sati. According to her profile, she's a photographer from Delhi.

The video shows her dressed in a similar outfit to Katrina Kaif, in yellow dhoti pants and floral blouse. The video of the song Chikni Chameli from the 2021 film Agneepath can be seen playing on the TV in the background. The video shows her perfectly mimicking the hook steps of Chikni Chameli while matching Katrina's moves and expression.

Watch PART 1 of the viral video below:

PART 2:

The video has received more than 5 lakh views and 82,000 likes. Dozens of netizens commented on the post saying how impressed they were with her dance moves as was able to match Katrina Kaif’s exact steps and energy. While one user commented saying ‘superb’, another user called it ‘really impressive dance’. Here are some of the comments from the post: