Teacher Dance Video: There are some groovy Bollywood songs that make you want to break into an impromptu dance. So when students at a government school in Delhi played the classic song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the 1968 film Kismat, their teacher couldn't help but dance with them.
The video was posted on Twitter by a teacher named Manu Gulati. It was recorded in an empty classroom on the last day of summer camp. "Dilli shahar ka saara meena baazaar le ke. Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness," the teacher tweeted with the video.
The song they were dancing to is the recreated mashup version of Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein by Shashaa Tirupati. One by one the girl could be seen showing some dance moves to the song and so does their teacher, who’s wearing a beautiful pink suit. After this, they all dance to the catchy beats of the song together in a fun and graceful way.
Watch the viral video here:
The heartwarming video has received more than 570k views and 28k likes. Netizens loved how happy the girls and the teacher looked together while having some fun after class. “What a lovely way to conclude a summer camp! Perfect dance moves hardly matter when what’s most important is the spirit!” a Twitter user commented. Here are some more comments from the post:
Wasn’t that adorable?