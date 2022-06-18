Teacher Dance Video: There are some groovy Bollywood songs that make you want to break into an impromptu dance. So when students at a government school in Delhi played the classic song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the 1968 film Kismat, their teacher couldn’t help but dance with them.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Teacher Sleeps in Classroom As Student Fans Her, Internet is Left Outraged | Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by a teacher named Manu Gulati. It was recorded in an empty classroom on the last day of summer camp. "Dilli shahar ka saara meena baazaar le ke. Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness," the teacher tweeted with the video.

The song they were dancing to is the recreated mashup version of Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein by Shashaa Tirupati. One by one the girl could be seen showing some dance moves to the song and so does their teacher, who’s wearing a beautiful pink suit. After this, they all dance to the catchy beats of the song together in a fun and graceful way.

Watch the viral video here:

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️ Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

The heartwarming video has received more than 570k views and 28k likes. Netizens loved how happy the girls and the teacher looked together while having some fun after class. “What a lovely way to conclude a summer camp! Perfect dance moves hardly matter when what’s most important is the spirit!” a Twitter user commented. Here are some more comments from the post:

God bless you Mam, you love your job. — Suraj Singh Parihar (@SurajSinghIPS) June 17, 2022

What a lovely way to conclude a summer camp! Perfect dance moves hardly matters when what’s most important is the spirit! — Ramana (@CRamanaKumar) June 16, 2022

She is the best . Try to arrange dance classes for her .

Enjoyed the fun dance video . Love and blessings pic.twitter.com/7sJqDimUAy — Prem Kabir (@PremKabir5) June 16, 2022

Oh my goodness this was from no absolutely beautiful video with children Manu Didi. You are superb and lovely the way u just did it. Not imperfect but perfect dance move each one of you in your style so well done. Lots of love to All. — Pavan Amarnath D (@pavanamar554) June 16, 2022

How graceful! Happiness inducing… — Paushali Sahu (@dreamzdotcom) June 16, 2022

You increase the Respect for Government Teacher in my Heart… Thanks alot… More Power to you and God Bless You Getting Jealous for Students who get such Passionate Teacher — KIRTIKA PANERI IAS (@IasPaneri) June 16, 2022

Wow wow wow This video made my day — Manita Singh (@Mansa_manita) June 16, 2022

Wasn’t that adorable?