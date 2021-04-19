New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day complete lockdown (from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April) in the national capital as coronavirus cases continue to surge. While the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open, the liquor shops will remain closed for the duration. Soon after, long queues were spotted outside liquor stores in many areas of Delhi before the six-day long curfew comes into effect. Flouting social distancing norms, people rushed to stock up on liquor. Also Read - Main Hoon Na: Kejriwal Appeals to Migrant Workers With Folded Hands, Asks Them to Not Leave Delhi | Watch

News agency ANI tweeted pictures of liquor shops in Gole Market and Khan Market areas of Delhi showing people buying alcohol. Also Read - One-week Total Lockdown to be Imposed in Delhi From Tonight Till April 26, Announces CM Kejriwal | Key Takeaways

In another video shared that is going viral, a woman, who had come to purchase liquor at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, urged the government to keep liquor stores open during the lockdown. She was seen saying, “I have come here to buy two bottles of liquor as no vaccination or medicine can defend against the virus as well as the liquor. I have been drinking for 35 years, and have never had to take any medicine. People who drink are all safe from Covid.” Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi From Tonight Till April 26: What's Allowed, What's Shut | Full LIST

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, “…Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi…Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga…” pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Similar scenes were witnessed in other parts of Delhi too, while people on Twitter made memes:

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted. Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area. Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

#DelhiLockdown #DelhiCurfew

*Delhi Govt imposed 1 week #लॉकडाउन *

Meanwhile dilliwale on a way to liquor Shop: pic.twitter.com/9DHKIMOs9N — The Sakt Memer (@TheSaktMemer) April 19, 2021

People Waiting in Large line For Covid antidote in Delhi.😜😜😂😂😂#liquor pic.twitter.com/i0NHizTfoy — Aayush Dubey (@ModifiedAayush) April 19, 2021

#लॉकडाउन announced by Delhi government Meanwhile Liquor Shop Owners:- pic.twitter.com/3RZAhdRemj — SuperSecretBoyBand (@ssbbReloaded) April 19, 2021

Dilli ohhhh dillI… Queue outside Khan Market liquor shop #DelhiLockdown pic.twitter.com/9dcl1N9dIz — 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@suchisoundlover) April 19, 2021

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases as the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent. It also reported 161 deaths due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours