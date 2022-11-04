Viral Video: Delhi Man Joins Street Musician As He Sings Shershaah Song Mann Bharryaa. Watch

VIRAL VIDEO OF DELHI MAN AND STREET MUSICIAN SINGING MANN BHARRYAA

Viral Video Today: The album of the hit 2021 film Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has some of the best songs of recent times. While Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha are one of the top romantic songs that people still enjoy listening to, other songs from the movie also have a huge fanbase. One of them is the heart-touching song Mann Bharryaa by B Praak, which is just a musical masterpiece.

A street musician was recently spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place sitting in a corner and playing the guitar. As he started to sing the lyrics of the song Mann Bharryaa, a few people stopped to listen to him. A man carrying shopping bags in his hands stopped in front of the musician and started to sing along as he played the guitar.

The Delhiite clearly passed the vibe check and made the musician’s performance even more wholesome to watch. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘abaan_ali_47’ and has gone viral with over 66k views along with 7,600 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DELHI MAN AND STREET MUSICIAN SINGING MANN BHARRYAA:

Netizens absolutely loved the video and the duo singing the amazing song together. “Beautiful,” a user commented. “Gajab ki singing hai,” another user commented. “The man with the shopping bag has a very good voice too. Very soulful,” a third user wrote.