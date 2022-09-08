New Delhi: Each individual is taught right from childhood to respect the national flag. Any disrespect or contempt shown to the Tricolour can land you in jail for three years. In an apparent disrespect of the flag, a 52-year-old man was spotted using national flag to clean his two-wheeler. The incident took place in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, and the man is a resident of North Ghonda area. In the video, the man is seen cleaning and dusting his white scooter with a folded flag. The matter came to the fore after a purported video of the incident, shot by locals, was uploaded on social media, and sparked outrage. One user commented, “One has to be absolutely lunatic to do this or absolute terrorist level of hate for your own country . Who is this guy .”Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Left Screaming After Opening Her Birthday Gift, Watch What Happened!

DELHI MAN USES TIRANGA TO CLEAN HIS SCOOTY: WATCH VIDEO

ये व्यक्ति अपने देश के झंडे तिरंगे 🇮🇳से अपनी scooty साफ़ कर रहा है।ये रोज़ाना इसी प्रकार अपनी Scooty साफ़ करता है।

Scooty number-DL10SY5491

Owned by -Soni Zaidi

गाड़ी का insurance भी expire हो चुका@DelhiPolice @dtptraffic कृपया मामले का संज्ञान ले उचित कार्यवाही निश्चित कराएँ pic.twitter.com/nlacPILKMr — Hem Men (@hem_men1) September 7, 2022

After the video went viral, Delhi police filed an FIR against the person, “In this matter, legal action has been initiated and a case has been registered under section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 at Bhajanpura police station,” said a senior police officer. The flag used by the person and his scooty have also been recovered, he said.

Taking cognizance of a video being shared on social media wherein one person is seen using the National Flag in disrespectful manner, #DelhiPolice has registered an FIR. Accused has been apprehended; flag & scooty recovered.

Further legal action underway. #DelhiPoliceUpdates — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 7, 2022

“The accused has been asked to join the investigation. He said it wasn’t deliberate and he did it by mistake. We are still asking him to join the probe and attend the court hearings when called,” the officer said.

(With PTI Inputs)