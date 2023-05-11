Home

Viral

Young Couple Kissing Passionately In Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Internet Says ‘CPR De Raha Hai’ | WATCH

Young Couple Kissing Passionately In Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Internet Says ‘CPR De Raha Hai’ | WATCH

Meanwhile, the DMRC, in a statement, said that it "expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society".

New Delhi: Recently, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been making headlines. Now, a video of a young couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach has gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl is seen lying on the lap of the male youth who was sitting on the floor of a metro coach as they begin to get intimate, with the man planting kisses on her lips while the metro seems to be packed with passengers.

The undated video has enraged many social media users who have urged DMRC to take action against the couple, while some have questioned the idea of filming the act.

You may like to read

This prompted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities”. The DMRC has also requested to commuters to report such incidents to the “nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken”.

However, the Internet have reacted to the viral video both in anger and in humour. Several people used this incident as an example of the Delhi metro being more of a platform for activities other than commuting.

A few social media users have reacted in a humorous veins, saying that he was “giving CPR to her, what is wrong with that?”.

CPR Diya jaa raha hai 😬 Medical case hoga

.. — Bvu (@Its_Bvu) May 9, 2023

#DelhiMetro

Normal day jis din tum school

in school ki chutti kr lo pic.twitter.com/3HeGWizanw — पिंका 🌸 (@padhleyaarpinka) May 10, 2023

How are people silent and not saying a word against them ?? And instead filming them and making the videos viral — Priyanka (@pri_shirodkar) May 10, 2023

Many videos filmed in the Delhi Metro coaches have gone viral in the last few months. Meanwhile earlier, a video of the couple kissing on the metro was criticised by some on Twitter. However, they were quickly called out by others.

DMRC guidelines to commuters

Meanwhile, the DMRC, in a statement, said that it “expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society”.

“Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC’s Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59,” it said.

The DMRC appealed to commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities and maintain social etiquette/decorum while travelling in a mass public transport system like the Delhi Metro”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.