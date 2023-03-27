Home

Delhi Metro Driver Plays Haryanvi Song Instead of Announcement, Passengers Share Best Jokes -Watch

Viral Video: The Delhi Metro sees all kinds of events and happenings in all of its lines, from fights and proposals and dance acts. Recently, the Delhi Metro announcement speaker playing the Haryanvi song, 2 Numbari has gone viral on social media. People inside the metro enjoyed the moment when the Delhi Metro Driver played the upbeat track inside the train. As soon as the music began to play, the riders began to laugh. The song only lasted for a little while before it was stopped abruptly. The caption on the viral video read, “Reason why I love Delhi🤣.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMANDEEP SINGH (@onrecordamanyt)

The now-viral video was shared by digital content creator Amandeep Singh on his Instagram handle. He added some text inside the video that read, “Driver Playing Songs in Delhi Metro. POV: It’s Friday Night.”

Netizens are posting tons of hilarious comments in the viral video’s comment section and seem to be enjoying the occurrence. One of the users wrote, “Yo Haryana se pardhan aade kuchh b ho ske h 🔥.” Another user said, “When metro reach Bahadurgarh😂😂.” The third user wrote, ” Average person from haryana who came Delhi to work.” Many people recalled the incident and said, “I remember, this happened. I was inside the metro that day.”

The viral video of the Delhi metro has 2.1M views, 160K likes and 600 plus comments.

A number of amusing instances have previously been reported in the metro. On a Delhi Metro train, two women were spotted arguing over the seating arrangement. A man wearing a yellow towel entered the Delhi metro.

What are your thoughts on such instances inside the Delhi metro? Let us know your thoughts!

