Delhi Police Shares Video Of People Recreating 3 Idiots Scene; Warns Against Rash Driving

In a recent video shared by the Delhi Police, a man is seen rashly riding a bike with two women passengers as they recreate the Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe song from 3 Idiots.

The authorities warned against performing such motorcycle stunts. (Representative Image)

A viral video of people blatantly disregarding the rules of the road has surfaced on social media. Recently, the Delhi Police dropped a video of a man riding a bike with two women passengers as they try to recreate the Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe track from the movie 3 Idiots featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. The Delhi Police does not seem impressed by the video as none of the three riders in the clip can be seen wearing helmets. Sharing the clip on social media platform X, the organisation cautioned against such stunts.

What Delhi Police Wrote

The authorities warned everyone against performing such unsafe motorcycle stunts for social media posts. Dropping the clip on the micro-blogging site, they wrote, “AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!”

AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!@dtptraffic #DriveResponsibly pic.twitter.com/JWO3pLDiWv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2023

Netizens React To The Viral Video

Netizens also shared their own views on the popular clip. One user wrote, “Real Emergency all may support, but don’t misuse. Best wishes”. Another one shared in the comment section, “Why do you get to know of such offences only through reels? You can witness many such cases everyday, if the focus is set on the road not reels. And let’s not even talk about the wrong side. Try to be outside the Supreme Court complex? Wrong side driving is a new normal there.”

Why do you get to know of such offences only through reels. You can witness many such cases everyday, if the focus is set on the road not reels. And let’s not even talk about the wrong side. Try to be outside the Supreme Court complex? Wrong side driving is a new normal there. — Dalip Singh Sabharwal – Bicycle Mayor of Delhi (@dalipsabharwal) July 24, 2023



One of the comments read, “Is triple riding allowed in case of an emergency like a person is very sick or injured and there is no other mode of transport or ambulance available?”

Is triple riding allowed in case of emergency like a person is very sick or injured n there is no other mode of transport or ambulance available? — ‎prof (@adhigamya) July 24, 2023



Another person remarked, “Real Emergency all may support, but don’t misuse. Best wishes.”

Real Emergency all may support, but don’t misuse. Best wishes — IS.Mehra (@mehra1959) July 24, 2023

The post seems to be spreading like wildfire. It has already received more than 30,000 views, along with 57 retweets and 275 likes.

Moreover, the Delhi police shared another concerning video which features a couple falling off a moving bike while attempting a risky stunt. The Delhi Police even used the lyrics of the song Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met for the caption for the video, emphasising the consequences of such irresponsible actions.

